Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Business: NLFX Professional In Bemidji Provides Lights, Sound & Much More

May. 14 2019

“25 years ago, it was a lot different. We were in downtown Bemidji, mostly walk-in customers. In 1998 we launched an eBay store,” says Sam Wike, AV system integrations for NLFX Professional.

NLFX Professional in Bemidji has grown immensely over the years. Not only can you find their work all over Minnesota, they go all over the country and sometimes even internationally.

“We cover so many different facets in the industry. We’ve got your musicians, your school bands, your production, your install,” says Kat Carlson, the marketing director for NLFX.

The company has five main areas. There are system integrations, system design and installation. Many people in Bemidji have probably seen them around town taking care of all the light, sound and technical operations for various productions.

“One of my recent jobs has been uprigging which is at the Sanford Center; the beams that you see above your head, I’m the one that will go up and walk on those beams and pull up motors to set for shows and things like that, all the way down to the end of the show. I’ll be the one who’s running the lighting,” says Nate Anderson, production coordinator for NLFX.

NLFX also hosts more than 300,000 products on their roster. The showroom is Northern Minnesota’s one-stop shop for many area producers and musicians.

“We can supply them with the strings that they need. They don’t have to order [online] if they don’t want to because we like to give them whatever they’re asking for, and if we don’t we’ll surely try to get it in,” says Vicki Hegg, the showroom manager for NLFX.

NLFX gives back a lot to their home base of Bemidji. They foster their relationship with the community by giving back with education.

Ben Stowe, NLFX president says, “We’re really excited about the academy we started at the high school. A chance to train future generations of technicians and people who just are lovers of sound, lighting and video and then, of course, the community in and of itself. The classes and things that we hold here. We’re actually committed to education across the United States.”

Another thing that keeps NLFX in business is the people. The company is big on teamwork, and that’s why everyone who walks through the doors, even their customers and clients, are treated like family.

“We work very closely together every single day and the company, really, it becomes your family and everyone treats each other like family members so that’s really cool about it,” says Katie Cabak, lead sales for NLFX.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Dies From Injuries After Crashing Vehicle In Hubbard County

Pink Day Out At Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center

2nd Annual Bemidji Women’s Expo Ready To Kick Off

In Focus: First Friday Art Walk

What do you think?

Latest Story

Pillager Area Residents To Vote Tuesday On Proposed $14 Million Referendum

Residents in the Pillager School District will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a major referendum. The roughly $14.3 million referendum
Posted on May. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Pillager Area Residents To Vote Tuesday On Proposed $14 Million Referendum

Posted on May. 13 2019

One Man Dead After ATV Crash In Cohasset

Posted on May. 13 2019

4-Year-Old Receives Minor Injuries After Being Run Over By Mail Delivery Vehicle

Posted on May. 13 2019

One Man Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover Near Brainerd

Posted on May. 13 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Baseball Falls To Northome/Kelliher

Posted on May. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.