In Business: Brainerd Skate Shop Holds Grand Opening
Brainerd Skate Co, once located on Maple Street, celebrated their new home on Front Street with a grand opening and barbecue event on Saturday.
The store features designs by Studio Wraps. They also collaborated with Lakes Area Skatepark to help bring a positive impact to young kids interested in the sport.
The goal of the skateboarding community in the Brainerd Lakes Area is to make it a safe space for kids, not just for sales or skateboards.
The new skate shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
