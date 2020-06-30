Lakeland PBS

In Business: Maid in Bemidji Making Use of New Cleaning Tech

Betsy Melin — Jun. 29 2020

There has been an increased need for cleaning since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. One Bemidji business is keeping commercial spaces sanitized.

Maid in Bemidji is a family-owned business that started over 25 years ago. It has now grown over the last two decades to over 50 employees.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, demand for their commercial cleaning services increased dramatically. For some clients, that means more than once daily cleanings. So, Maid in Bemidji decided it was time to pick up some new equipment to handle disinfecting spaces faster and more effectively.

Their new machine, called the Clorox 360, uses new technology to ensure the best cleaning. It employes electrostatic disinfecting spray. Maid in Bemidji are the only commercial cleaning service in the area with the device, as it is currently in such high demand across the country.

Maid in Bemidji has business in many commercial buildings all throughout northern Minnesota and has recently expanded to service to parts of North Dakota as well.

To find out more, you can call their offices at 218-759-0014.

