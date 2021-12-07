In Business: Location Lends Hand in Theme of Notch 8 in Brainerd
Although the Northern Pacific Center doesn’t see as many trains as it used to, it’s still home of a business running at full steam. A typical locomotive has eight throttle positions, with the highest setting being full steam ahead, but at Notch 8, they want their customers to relax in notch one.
The bar and restaurant is gaining momentum after opening in June of this year. They offer counter service featuring beer from Minnesota breweries, and on select beers, 50 cents per pint goes towards saving the Brainerd Water Tower. They’re also looking to add deck seating outside next spring.
