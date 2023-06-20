In Business: High Wheel Confectionery Offers Ironton Its Own ‘Candy Land’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

To paraphrase a famous saying, “A new business is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re gonna get.” For Ironton’s newest sweet stop, High Wheel Confectionery, that sentiment has never been more apt.

“We opened the Thursday going into Memorial [Day] Weekend, and we were like, ‘Well, here we go!'” said High Wheel Confectionery owner Jill Katzenberger. “Obviously we’ve got bulk candy, we’ve got candy of all different sorts.”

“We’ve got 16 flavors of ice cream up and running,” added High Wheel Confectionery owner Brent Katzenberger. “All of our favorite elements in one place.”

While sugar, spice, and everything nice were the ingredients chosen to craft this business, a special ingredient was added – the rest of the Katzenberger family.

“Sometimes things get a little hard, and I just ask for help and they can help me right away because they’re right by my side,” explained Scarlett, Brent and Jill’s daughter.

With the confectionery already making plans to expand, it’s no work of pure imagination to think that High Wheel has grand intentions for the future.

“The upstairs will have overflow seating,” said Brent. “It’s also going to be a space that we can rent out.”

With High Wheel’s fudge-coated foundation set, it hopes to remain a candy land to the community for years to come.

“We just love the community,” said Jill. “You see people coming in with smiles and you see people leaving with smiles, too, so that just warms my heart.”

In addition to its variety of candy and food products, High Wheel also serves as a toy shop.

