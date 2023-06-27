In Business: Forestedge Winery Brings Back Favorite Flavors for Summer Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For 24 years, Forestedge Winery in Laporte has operated under three ‘F’s: family, fruits, and fun. The owners look to bring the taste of the northwoods to visitors from around the state.

Kristin and Steve Twait took over the business in 2016 from the original owners. Along with focusing on the fruit wines they produce, the Twaits also work one to two years in advance to prepare new flavors. This year, the couple brought back two flavors, the Cosmopolitan and the Rhubarb Crisp. They’re also introducing three limited edition wines this year in apricot, peach, and blackberry.

“Everything is done here. It’s kind of amazing,” said co-owner Steve Twait. “All the stuff that’s done in this small area here and the winery.”

Forestedge currently sells 30 wines that include the limited-edition flavors and a “Minnesota Series” based on state icons. This series includes Paul Bunyan, Babe the Blue Ox, and even the state flower, the Lady Slipper.

“If we could have more space, we could do a lot more wines, but we try to limit how much as have here,” explained Twait.

The winery has opened its doors for the summer season after being closed during winter, but behind those doors, the work never stops.

“All of the production work we do is in the fall and the winter to prepare for the summer,” said co-owner and winemaker Kristin Twait. “We’re in probably about 120 stores in Minnesota. So year-round we’re servicing those stores.”

The hard work behind-the-scenes has paid off for the winery, as their flavors have been nationally recognized through various awards.

“It’s very, very fun, and I think impressive that we’re sitting there in this competition on even footing with a major, huge winery,” said Steve.

Forestedge Winery will be brining back their red, white and blue wines for the 4th of July. They will also host their 22nd annual art fair on August 19th and 20th.

