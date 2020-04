Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local coffee business Dunn Brothers, which has been in the Bemidji area for about 15 years, is offering meal discounts and donations to health care workers and local first responders in response to COVID-19. The coffee shop is providing this service as a way to give back to those workers and to show support.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today