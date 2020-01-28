In Business: Creative Minds, Messy Fingers Allows Customers To Be Creative Through Art

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the desire to keep a family business open and add a unique artsy touch to it, those looking to tap into their creative side are in for a treat at Creative Minds, Messy Fingers Art Studio in Nevis.

The art studio offers you more than enough ways to get your creative juices flowing. Owners Kris and Rob Sauser say they added the studio to bring more business and provide more activities for families who visit their resort.

