In Business: Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land Continues Bringing Summer Fun to Families

For years, the Brainerd Lakes Area has served as the home of a literal giant in the entertainment industry and an attraction for the whole family, the one and only Paul Bunyan Land.

“The goal was to have something for all generations. There’s lots of rides here for all ages,” said Paul Bunyan Land owner Lois Moon. “Also, we have a petting barn and then we also have a 40-plus building pioneer village.”

Paul Bunyan Land hosts a variety of amusement park rides for people to enjoy, but it also serves as the home of an attraction known as This Old Farm, a historic walk-through village featuring a historical look into the past.

“It’s been in our family for many, many years before Paul Bunyan was part of it,” explained Moon. “So it is a deep passion that you have to love to be part of it.”

While Paul Bunyan Land is known for the historic Pioneer Village and the many amusement park rides featured, there’s one thing that really sets Paul Bunyan land apart: the giant, talking statue of Paul himself.

“The big draw is Paul, and he greets the kids by name,” said Moon.

And Paul answered a question or two from Lakeland News as well. “Yes, I’ve been the big entertainer in the Brainerd Lakes Area for a long time.”

Beyond offering the spectacle of the big man himself, Paul Bunyan Land hopes to provide families with an unforgettable fun-filled experience.

“It’s been a joy to be a part of it, you know, and the best part of it still is listening about the memories,” explained Moon. “Hearing that someone had visited several years ago, and now they’re either bringing their children or their grandchildren in and being able to share that with the families themselves is always fun to hear.”

Paul Bunyan Land’s summer operation will conclude this coming Labor Day, but it will reopen for the annual “Haunted Hidden Hollows” event in the last three weekends in October. More information can be found on their website.

