In Business: Bemidji Named As a Top City to Work From Home

COVID-19 has changed how many people are working. The number of Americans working from home doubled in March of last year. Recently, Bemidji has been named one of the top spots in North America to work from home.

This year more than ever, the internet has become a hugely valuable resource for those working from home. In Bemidji, Paul Bunyan Communications has created a fiber-optic network.

Paul Bunyan Communications’ broadband network was part of the reason for Bemidji being named number eight of 60 of the top work-from-home cities in North America by PC Magazine. That gigabit fiber network has been in progress since 2004 in Bemidji.

Paul Bunyan Communications has seen the demand for data change last year due to people spending more time at home.

The fiber-optic network encompasses much of Beltrami County as well as parts of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties.

