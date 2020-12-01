Lakeland PBS

In Business: Bemidji Brewing Creates Artist Marketplace

Betsy Melin — Nov. 30 2020

2020 has been hard on businesses, but one Bemidji taproom has used the new restrictions to highlight other locals in their space. This year has lead to new challenges for the company, but that has lead to new opportunities.

Bemidji Brewing is no stranger to the shifting requirements and restrictions brought on by the pandemic, so the newest changes were an easy pivot for staff. They began new food options and have moved to selling more merchandise. They are also selling beer to go. But the space itself has been more or less empty.

This year has also been difficult for artists as well with frequent closures of art shows. So, Bemidji Brewing came up with the idea of an artists’ marketplace. Every Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 PM, the artists’ market will be up and running at Bemidji Brewing showcasing new artists each week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

