In Business: “Anchored In” Staying Put in Walker

Anchored In, located in Nisswa, added a second location to the town of Walker this past spring, bringing both modern and versatile styles to Main Street.

With many fresh faces and new businesses making their way to Walker this past spring, it has produced a lot more traffic for local shopping. For Anchored In in particular, they added modern styles, home goods, and even some northern chic to the town this past May.

Lisa Pfannenstein, owner of the Walker store, says that whereas the Nisswa location focuses mainly on apparel and bath and body care, the Walker location is also able to offer home décor thanks to the store’s size.

Pfannenstein also adds that when they initially had entered the space, they were open within four weeks. That being said, their 3,000 square feet of space was not being fully utilized like she wanted. With some adjustments, it will allow for her to bring in more brands of clothing.

More information on store hours can be found on the Anchored In Walker Facebook page.

