Lakeland PBS

In Business: “Anchored In” Staying Put in Walker

Emma HudziakJan. 3 2022

Anchored In, located in Nisswa, added a second location to the town of Walker this past spring, bringing both modern and versatile styles to Main Street.

With many fresh faces and new businesses making their way to Walker this past spring, it has produced a lot more traffic for local shopping. For Anchored In in particular, they added modern styles, home goods, and even some northern chic to the town this past May.

Lisa Pfannenstein, owner of the Walker store, says that whereas the Nisswa location focuses mainly on apparel and bath and body care, the Walker location is also able to offer home décor thanks to the store’s size.

Pfannenstein also adds that when they initially had entered the space, they were open within four weeks. That being said, their 3,000 square feet of space was not being fully utilized like she wanted. With some adjustments, it will allow for her to bring in more brands of clothing.

More information on store hours can be found on the Anchored In Walker Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Nisswa Man Injured in Snowmobile Accident North of Little Falls

Kubiak’s Family Foods in Bagley Under New Ownership

Itasca County Deputy Dies at Age 41 Due to COVID-19

In Business: Tiger Lily’s in Walker Benefits from Location Change

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.