In Business: Advanced Massage in Baxter Looks to Satisfy a ‘Knead’ for Relief

By Olivia Armstrong

Advanced Massage & Skincare Specialists recently opened its doors in Baxter in hopes of rejuvenating the mind and body of those in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“I have been open in this location for about a month now. And the reason why I chose this location is because I feel like this is a good midpoint in the Brainerd Lakes Area to meet the needs of Brainerd/Baxter,” said Advanced Message owner Cathy Christy. “I was so excited to bring up here lots of the modalities that I have been working in for about 12 years and very excited to help the people in the Brainerd Lake[s] Area feel good.”

Advanced Massage also believes its variety of therapeutic treatments could be beneficial to residents.

“So I offer touch and touchless therapy. So the hands-on portion would be things like custom massage therapy, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, craniosacral therapy,” explained Christy. “The touchless therapy options would be the red LED/near infrared light therapy bed, the infrared sauna, halotherapy, vibration plate, and our luxury massage char. And as a lot of my clients have been experiencing thus far, they say that massage chair is about five minutes of heaven.”

Along with these services, Advanced Massage is excited to provide custom experiences to clients in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“I am just so thrilled to be in the Brainerd Lakes Area. I think this is just an amazing area to be, number one. And to be able to do something I’m very passionate about, something I love so much, and to be able to help people, that’s really what I enjoy about what I do is helping people start to feel better and start to thrive in life,” said Christy.

Advanced Massage plans to work with Moxy Hair Studio & Spa on a collaborative new project in the near future.

