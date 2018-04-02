IDEA Hall Of Fame To Honor Bemidji Family

The Batchelder family of Bemidji will be inducted into the IDEA Hall of Fame on April 23 at the 10th Annual IDEA Competition Awards Banquet at Bemidji State University.

The IDEA Hall of Fame was instituted in 2009 to recognize and honor the accomplishments of the region’s legacy innovators for those within the region who have inspired others with their entrepreneurial vision, leadership and achievement.

According to a release from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Bemidji Woolen Mills has been a pillar of the Bemidji business community for four generations. The company has endured years of economic uncertainty while standing the test of time.

Bemidji Woolen Mills’ fourth generation owner Bill Batchelder and family members will be accepting the Hall of Fame award at the IDEA Competition Banquet on April 23.