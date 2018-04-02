DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

IDEA Hall Of Fame To Honor Bemidji Family

Josh Peterson
Apr. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

The Batchelder family of Bemidji will be inducted into the IDEA Hall of Fame on April 23 at the 10th Annual IDEA Competition Awards Banquet at Bemidji State University.

The IDEA Hall of Fame was instituted in 2009 to recognize and honor the accomplishments of the region’s legacy innovators for those within the region who have inspired others with their entrepreneurial vision, leadership and achievement.

According to a release from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Bemidji Woolen Mills has been a pillar of the Bemidji business community for four generations. The company has endured years of economic uncertainty while standing the test of time.

Bemidji Woolen Mills’ fourth generation owner Bill Batchelder and family members will be accepting the Hall of Fame award at the IDEA Competition Banquet on April 23.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

Home Damaged By Fire In Turtle River Township

In Focus: Student Filmmakers Show Talents At 6th Annual Headwaters Film Festival

“We Believe: Minnesotans Against Domestic Violence” Event Hosted In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

With a few good tugs, a flag proclaiming “DONATE LIFE” was hoisted into position high overhead in front of Sanford Health in Bemidji.
Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Home Damaged By Fire In Turtle River Township

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

One Man Found Dead In Cass Lake House Fire

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Missing Motley Teen Found Safe In Florida

Posted on Apr. 2 2018

Grand Rapids Grad Shepard Ready For Frozen Four

Posted on Mar. 31 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.