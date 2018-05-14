Hwy 210 Lane Closures in Brainerd on May 15
Motorists who travel on Highway 210/Washington St. will encounter lane closures as the City of Brainerd completes emergency water main repairs beneath the roadway on Tuesday, May 15.
Westbound Highway 210 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between Third St. and Sixth St. in Brainerd beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 15.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down, be patient and drive with caution through the work area.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.
