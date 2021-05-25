Lakeland PBS

Hundreds Gather in Bemidji for “March For Jesus” Event on Saturday

Lakeland News — May. 24 2021

Hundreds of people in Bemidji gathered this past Saturday for a nationwide event called “March For Jesus”.

This is the first event in Bemidji that brought hundreds of people together since COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The march was a way for churches and believers around the city to come together outside of the church setting.

The large crowd met at J.W. Smith Elementary and marched south on Minnesota Ave. to Paul Bunyan Park. Following the march, the crowd gathered to sing worship songs and hear from Mayor Jorge Prince and evangelist Justin Hoover.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

