Hundreds Gather in Bemidji for “March For Jesus” Event on Saturday

Hundreds of people in Bemidji gathered this past Saturday for a nationwide event called “March For Jesus”.

This is the first event in Bemidji that brought hundreds of people together since COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The march was a way for churches and believers around the city to come together outside of the church setting.

The large crowd met at J.W. Smith Elementary and marched south on Minnesota Ave. to Paul Bunyan Park. Following the march, the crowd gathered to sing worship songs and hear from Mayor Jorge Prince and evangelist Justin Hoover.

