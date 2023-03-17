Lakeland PBS

HUD Awards NW MN Organizations with Grant to Fight Rural Homelessness

Mary BalstadMar. 17 2023

The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded two organizations from northwestern Minnesota a grant to help combat rural homelessness.

Last week marked a milestone for this type of grant as it is the first one specifically geared toward rural communities. Held at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation building in Bemidji, HUD representatives met with award recipients and other local organizations to present the grant.

Totaling over $300,000, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and Institute for Community Alliances plan to use these funds to assist with financial barriers such as rent and transportation. The money is for the Continuum of Care program in northwest Minnesota.

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council services west Polk, west Marshall, and Norman counties. The ICA serves over 72,000 people statewide.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

