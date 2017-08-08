DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Hubbard County Investigating Source Of E. Coli Outbreak

Mal Meyer
Aug. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Residents living on the Kabekona River can safely enter the water again after they were advised last month to avoid the area due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria.

The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District says that they were alerted to the unsafe levels when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency started a study in the area over a year ago. The department was sampling one site when they noticed elevated bacteria levels.

Since then, the HCSWCD has expanded the sampling to include two other sites. The research areas are located on Highway 93 near a water treatment plant, on Highway 200 on the west side of Laporte, and at County Highway 36 and Highway 200.

In 2016, the Hubbard County agency created an objective for its local water plan to determine the source. While a representative for the agency said that they initially had an idea of the source, a spike in levels at all three sites brought them back to the drawing board.

When a number of bacteria rose to an unsafe level for recreation, the department met with residents to advise them about the situation. Once the levels decreased to a safer amount, they were notified that they could swim in the water again.

While the tests show the water is at a higher level, it would be safe to swim in but not necessarily safe to ingest. Area anglers should be careful when handling the fish as they may have some bacteria on them, however, cooked fish should be fine to eat, according to the department.

The department did not post any notices in the area because there is no public swimming beach in the areas with elevated levels.

HCSWCD has sent the samples to an independent lab for analysis. The department will finish collecting the samples next July.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

The MPCA Will Begin Water Quality Monitoring on the Mississippi River This Month

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Tribal Council Outlines Protocols For Banishment

The Red Lake Tribal Council has outlined the protocols of banishment for tribal members facing drug offenses. Under the terms, the individuals
Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Red Lake Tribal Council Outlines Protocols For Banishment

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Wadena County Man Badly Burned While Fixing Truck

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Remer Man Sentenced For Child Sex Crimes

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Bloomington Mosque Did Not Have Security Cameras Before Bombing

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

Two People Injured After Car Catapults Out Of Embankment

Posted on Aug. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.