Hubbard County DAC Hosts Paper-Making Workshop

The Hubbard County DAC in Park Rapids hosted an art workshop on Tuesday where participants used shredded paper to create and tell their own visual stories.

This is the second year that visiting artist Jill Odegaard has taught an art workshop. Participants used shredded paper to then make their own pieces of paper, creating visual art pieces that will be transformed into a book.

The workshop was funded through a Region 2 Arts Council grant.

