Lakeland PBS

Hubbard County DAC Hosts Paper-Making Workshop

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 6 2021

The Hubbard County DAC in Park Rapids hosted an art workshop on Tuesday where participants used shredded paper to create and tell their own visual stories.

This is the second year that visiting artist Jill Odegaard has taught an art workshop. Participants used shredded paper to then make their own pieces of paper, creating visual art pieces that will be transformed into a book.

The workshop was funded through a Region 2 Arts Council grant.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

More Protests, Arrests at Line 3 Sites; Water Protectors Shut Down Work at Willow River

Park Rapids Community Shows Out for PRCA Rodeo

Man Pulled From Burning Vehicle in Hubbard County

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Offering Art Lessons

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.