Hubbard County Confirms Case of Delta Variant
Hubbard County has confirmed that the COVID-19 Delta variant is present in the county.
According to a release, the CDC states that the Delta strain appears to be more contagious and spreads quicker, especially in indoor settings.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health Office has walk-in availability this week for those who wish to get vaccinated.
You can receive the single Johnson & Jonson vaccine this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Minnesotans who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from now until August 15 are eligible to receive a $100 gift card from the state.
