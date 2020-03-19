How COVID-19 Is Affecting Local Restaurants And Bars
With Governor Tim Walz ordering a temporary closure of both restaurants and bars to dine-in customers, businesses are forced to alter services, making it a tough learning experience for those trying to still make things work.
To go from a lunch rush hour, packed happy hour and late-night hours to no dine-in service at all, restaurants and bars in the state are forced to implement a new way of how they do business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.