How COVID-19 Is Affecting Local Restaurants And Bars

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Governor Tim Walz ordering a temporary closure of both restaurants and bars to dine-in customers, businesses are forced to alter services, making it a tough learning experience for those trying to still make things work.

To go from a lunch rush hour, packed happy hour and late-night hours to no dine-in service at all, restaurants and bars in the state are forced to implement a new way of how they do business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today