DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Horseback Ride Turns Awry

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

A normal horseback ride turned into a trip to the hospital for a young woman after a vehicle hit the horse she was riding on. The accident happened on Feb. 21 at approximately 5:34 p.m.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kylee Latterell, 17, of Royalton and her friend were riding horses northbound along the east side of 250th Ave., south of Nature Road in Buckman Township east of Royalton.

Gene Hyatt, 33, was traveling north on 250th Ave. just south of Nature Road when he came upon the riders and struck the horse ridden by Latterell. Latterell was thrown off the horse and injured. She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to the St. Gabriel’s Hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pierz Police Department, Royalton Police Department, MLMB First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Help In Death Of Terry Brisk

Posted on Feb. 9 2017 by

Royalton Man Injured In Car Crash

Posted on Feb. 9 2017 by

Two-Vehicle Accident South of Pillager

Posted on Jan. 16 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Beginning Feb. 25 the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start spring truck weight restrictions in the north-central frost zone. Spring
Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Recently Added

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

New Podcast Focuses On Rural Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

Catch-And-Release Season Coming Soon

Posted on Feb. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.