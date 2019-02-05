Holly Holm Hired As Next Nisswa Chamber President

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce will see some changes in the next couple of months as a new director takes the reins.

Holly Holm will succeed Shawn Hansen, the current chamber president who recently announced her retirement after seven years with the chamber. Holm is currently the executive director at Brainerd Community Action and brings with her eight years of experience with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

“My husband and I recently moved to Nisswa and I actually have a chamber background and this was really just a perfect fit for me. I’m super excited to get in there and to start promoting the area that I now live and the businesses and getting to know the business owners,” said Holly Holm, incoming Nisswa Chamber Director. “I just am really looking forward to it.”

Plans are to have Holm work with Hansen before her retirement during the month of March to allow for a smooth transition for staff and the community.