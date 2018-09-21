Holistic Nursing Conference Comes To Bemidji

More than 200 nurses from all over the world are in the Bemidji area this week for a conference that discusses different strategies in understanding patients.

This year, the conference focused on holistic nursing. Holistic nursing is the belief that people have a spiritual core that can help with healing all parts of the body. The conference focused on looking at the nursing style from a cultural standpoint by emphasizing the importance of nurses from all different backgrounds.

Margaret Erickson, Ph.D., RN, CNS, APHN-BC, the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation CEO, says, “The consumer is our client and it’s really important that we empower them so that they can have the greatest state of health, wellness and well-being whether it’s from their first breath or to the last breath, and that’s our job as nurses.”

Helen Erickson, Ph.D., RN, AHN-BC, FAAN, the Holistic Theory primary author adds, “The modeling and role-modeling theory’s primary position is that the client or the patient is the primary source of information. Whenever somebody is in the hospital or seeking help from us, we need to go to the primary source.”

The conference will continue at the Hampton Inn Suites through tomorrow.