Holiday Gifts For Kids Distribution Day

The tables were stocked, and Santa’s helpers were ready as the distribution of toys got underway. The annual Holiday Gifts For Kids is put on by the United Way of Bemidji in an effort to make sure kids have a merry Christmas.

The Sanford Center tables were lined with toys for kids ranging in age from infant to 16 years old. With more kids than ever registered to receive a gift, the pressure was on to make sure there was a gift for every child.

All these toys were brought here courtesy of Santa’s helpers from all over the Bemidji area.

If not for the generous support of community members and business sponsors the annual Holiday Gifts For Kids would not be able to provide that precious gift come Christmas morning.

Each of the volunteers have a passion for this program, and feel that the payback is knowing they are making a difference in the life of a child.

With toys from a table, soon to be placed under a tree, area kids can be sure that come Christmas morning, a special Santa has made a wish come true.

This years Holiday Gifts For Kids provided toys for 801 area kids. Each family was also able to take home a board game for the entire family.