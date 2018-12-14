Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Holiday Gifts For Kids Distribution Day

Josh Peterson
Dec. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

The tables were stocked, and Santa’s helpers were ready as the distribution of toys got underway. The annual Holiday Gifts For Kids is put on by the United Way of Bemidji in an effort to make sure kids have a merry Christmas.

The Sanford Center tables were lined with toys for kids ranging in age from infant to 16 years old. With more kids than ever registered to receive a gift, the pressure was on to make sure there was a gift for every child.

All these toys were brought here courtesy of Santa’s helpers from all over the Bemidji area.

If not for the generous support of community members and business sponsors the annual Holiday Gifts For Kids would not be able to provide that precious gift come Christmas morning.

Each of the volunteers have a passion for this program, and feel that the payback is knowing they are making a difference in the life of a child.

With toys from a table, soon to be placed under a tree, area kids can be sure that come Christmas morning, a special Santa has made a wish come true.

This years Holiday Gifts For Kids provided toys for 801 area kids. Each family was also able to take home a board game for the entire family.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

“Best Christmas Ever” Collecting Gifts To Surprise Bemidji Family

PIPELINE Program Hosts Meeting Regarding Bemidji Area Workforce

Northwoods Adventure: Pick’s Christmas Trees

More Donations Sought For Holiday Gifts For Kids Toy Drive

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Free Coffee Fundraiser To Support The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

If you plan on getting a cup of coffee tomorrow in the Brainerd or Nisswa areas, you could get your beverage for free. Positive Realty in
Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Latest Stories

Free Coffee Fundraiser To Support The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Golden Apple: Brainerd Students Travel The World With Virtual Reality

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Statewide Grants Help Support Numerous Organizations To Preserve Minnesota's History

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Oil Pipeline Foes Look Past Regulators After Another Loss

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Crow Wing County Sheriff Sergeant Awarded Medal Of Valor

Posted on Dec. 13 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.