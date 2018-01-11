DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Holiday DWI Enforcement Results In More Than 2,600 Arrests

Lakeland News
Jan. 11 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

“Small Business Revolution” Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Latest Stories

"Small Business Revolution" Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

PUC Sticking Close To Original Timeline For Line 3 Replacement Decision

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Redby Man Charged With Killing Son Makes Another Court Appearance

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Questions Raised About New Bemidji City Liquor Store

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Bemidji High School Hosts 2nd Annual "CEO In The Classroom" Event

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.