Hockey Day Minnesota Coming To Bemidji In 2019

The 13th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 presented by Wells Fargo will take place in the City of Bemidji, the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey, and Fox Sports North announced over the weekend.

“Bemidji’s local organizing committee is thrilled to bring Hockey Day Minnesota north to the First City on the Mississippi and the home of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 Event Chair Tom Kuesel. “The bar for this event is seemingly raised every year, and we are honored to have the opportunity to showcase Bemidji’s community spirit to the rest of the State of Hockey. Paul Bunyan stands tall on the shores of Lake Bemidji, and so will Hockey Day Minnesota 2019!”

The announcement was made following the Moorhead vs. Centennial High School hockey game at Lake George Municipal Park in St. Cloud as part of Hockey Day 2018 coverage on FOX Sports North as Marney Gellner presented Kuesel with a custom “Bemidji” #19 jersey. Additional details, including the date, location, match-ups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled that Bemidji will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2019,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “Much like St. Cloud, Bemidji has a tremendous passion for all levels of hockey in its community and has already shown a high level of commitment to make next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota another great celebration in the State of Hockey.”

“Bemidji is excited to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2019,” said Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht. “As the home of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox, we are ready to roll out a Bunyan-sized red plaid carpet for all the Hockey Day visitors. Thank you for choosing Bemidji to showcase outdoor hockey on the shores of Lake Bemidji. Let’s play hockey!”

Bemidji’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association and the expansion of outdoor hockey facilities in Bemidji.

“In some ways, Hockey Day Minnesota has become bigger than life – much like Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues,” said Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports North. “We are thrilled to be heading to the Northwoods and truly look forward to highlighting the charm and beauty of Bemidji!”

“We are honored to once again partner with the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North to sponsor Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 in the State of Hockey and look forward to next year’s event in the great City of Bemidji,” said Wells Fargo’s Region Bank President Jason Royce.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017) and St. Cloud (2018). For more information, visit www.wild.com/hockeyday.