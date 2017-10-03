DONATE

Hines Man Injured In Construction Accident

Josh Peterson
Oct. 3 2017
OSHA is investigating after a Hines man was injured in a construction accident.

In a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office; at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 27, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident at a residence under construction at 1624 Pamela Court northwest, Bemidji.

According to witnesses, Kemuel Beighley, 69 of Hines, was working on scaffolding hanging sheetrock when he fell to the floor and was injured.

Beighley was transported by Bemidji Ambulance to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

 

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

