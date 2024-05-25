Highway 169 Construction South of Garrison to Start Next Week

Construction on Highway 169 south of Garrison is set to begin next week.

Motorists can expect periodic lane closures and short-term delays as roadwork begins May 28 on Highway 169 along west Mille Lacs Lake. The $4.6 million project will resurface and improve seven miles of Highway 169 from Crow Wing County Road 26 to a half mile north of Ojibwe Drive.

Work includes guardrail upgrades along with new left turn lanes at County Road 25 (Timber Trail Road) and Swing-A-Way/South Port. Earlier this past month, crews replaced three culverts beneath the road.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface; improved safety, access, and traffic flow; and updated drainage.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by mid-July.