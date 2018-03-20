Heroin With Fentanyl Seized In Drug Bust

Last Saturday, members of the Red Lake Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for illegal drugs at the elderly apartments in Redby, where they located heroin, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia items, including syringes, foil, glass pipes, etc. Officers seized cash and confiscated a vehicle and discovered one child during the operation and made three arrests.

Owens Eleagza Abrams, 45, and Esther Rose Sayers, 36, were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful sales of a controlled substance, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and a liquor violation and Owens was also served an exclusion order.

Delora Lea Iceman, 43, was charged with obstructing legal process and public nuisance. All three individuals were transported to the Red Lake Detention Center and officers also located packages consistent with drug sales.

Over 21 grams of heroin was located at the apartment with some of the heroin testing positive in the field for fentanyl. We would like to remind the community that heroin and pure fentanyl can look identical and be packaged in the same manner and users typically don’t know when their heroin is laced with fentanyl, so when they use their usual quantity of heroin, they could be using a deadly dose of the substance.

Red Lake Law Enforcement encourages anyone that may have an anonymous tip to call Red Lake Police at (218) 679-3313.