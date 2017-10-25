DONATE

Heritage House Held Responsible For Neglect

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 25 2017
The Heritage House in Pequot Lakes is found responsible for neglect, that left one client dead.

The Minnesota Department of Health found that the home care provider failed to give timely catheter flushes and maintain a clean environment for the client to live in. There were known diagnoses that include Alzhiemer’s disease and neurogenic bladder, which require the client to have a catheter.

During the investigation, the client’s catheter bag tip was hanging down and touching the bathroom floor. The bags were also not labeled as to when they were last opened or used.

The home health care provider is found responsible for neglect since it was not monitoring home health aids and their work performance.

As a result of not following orders, the client developed a severe urinary tract infection and died. The client’s cause of death is recorded as complicated urinary tract infection involving a supra-pubic catheter.

The Heritage House declined to comment on the case.

