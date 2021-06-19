Help Requested for Northwest Angle Businesses at U.S. Senate Hearing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Help was requested to support businesses in far northern Minnesota at a U.S. Senate hearing recently.

Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods Tourism’s executive director, testified this week before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion subcommittee. Henry was asked to testify about tourism and outdoor recreation throughout Minnesota.

He highlighted the need to help businesses at the Northwest Angle that have struggled due to the border closure by Canada that has kept their guests and clients from driving to the angle since March of 2020.

Henry said he and business owners are appreciative of the legislation presented by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith that provides relief for businesses there.

