Heavy Traffic Expected For Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa is expected to see heavy traffic on Saturday, January 26th as ice fishers flock to Hole in the Day Bay on Gull Lake for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Portions of Highway 371 will be reduced to a single lane, and flaggers will control traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the event.

Fishing contest participants and spectators are encouraged to use the two shuttle bus service locations. The shuttle services are located at Brainerd International Raceway, just north of Baxter, and at the temporary parking lot at Highway 371 and the north junction of Crow Wing County Road 77 in Nisswa. Shuttle buses for the annual event will run from 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol will also provide increased patrols and DWI enforcement to support local law enforcement agencies throughout the event.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution, and be prepared to stop as they navigate the area.