Heartland Symphony Orchestra Set for Spring Concerts in Little Falls, Brainerd

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra, a community orchestra based in Brainerd and Little Falls, will be holding two performances next weekend as part of their Spring Concert Series “Shall We Write?”

Both shows will feature the world premieres of original compositions. The first piece, “Wings of Freedom,” is a cinematic and epic piece, per HSO Music Director Ryan Webber. The second work, “The Letter and the Envelope,” is a tribute piece written in memory of an orchestra member’s mother.

Organizations like the HSO aim to provide a professional show while uplifting their community.

“Community orchestras, I feel, are different from professional orchestras and the fact that, you know, people are there, they’re not there for the money. They’re there ’cause they want to be there,” said Webber. “For many, this is their outlet to relieve some stress. I feel the orchestra takes a bit more pride in being able to support their colleagues.”

The first performance will take place on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at Little Falls High School, and the second will be held on April 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Each show is free to attend, but goodwill donations are accepted and appreciated. More information is available on the Heartland Symphony Orchestra website.

