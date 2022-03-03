Lakeland PBS

Headwaters Open Mic and CoffeeHouse Night This Friday in Bemidji

Mary BalstadMar. 2 2022

Music, the spoken word, and coffee will be available for all to enjoy at the next Open Mic and CoffeeHouse night at Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji.

Taking place Friday, March 4 at 7 PM, the open mic night will give local artists an opportunity to express themselves. Often, the event will feature a local singer to its large crowd. For March, singer/songwriter Annalise Aakhus is preparing folk songs for the audience.

Despite not having open mic nights during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Headwaters Executive Director Tricia Andrews says that participation and attendance numbers remain high and show support for the school and the music community in Bemidji. Andrews credits the volunteers for making these open mic nights happen.

All ages and skill levels are welcome to take part and sign up for a 10 to 15 minute set. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a family.

