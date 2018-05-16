Hands-Free Cell Phone Push Appears To Be Over in Legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A move to require Minnesota drivers to use only hands-free cell phones looks like it’s finished for the current legislative session.
Rep. Mark Uglem, the Champlin Republican sponsoring the bill in the House, says leaders told him his bill won’t get a vote as the session heads toward a finish this weekend.
Uglem tells Minnesota Public Radio that he’s disappointed the bill won’t get a vote. He says he’s concerned for people endangered by distracted driving.
The bill also stalled in the Senate.
Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s also disappointed the bill apparently won’t advance.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More