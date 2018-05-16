Hands-Free Cell Phone Push Appears To Be Over in Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A move to require Minnesota drivers to use only hands-free cell phones looks like it’s finished for the current legislative session.

Rep. Mark Uglem, the Champlin Republican sponsoring the bill in the House, says leaders told him his bill won’t get a vote as the session heads toward a finish this weekend.

Uglem tells Minnesota Public Radio that he’s disappointed the bill won’t get a vote. He says he’s concerned for people endangered by distracted driving.

The bill also stalled in the Senate.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s also disappointed the bill apparently won’t advance.