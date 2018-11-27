Lakeland PBS
Gull Dam Brewing Company To Close Its Doors After Four Years

Anthony Scott
Nov. 27 2018
The end of the year will also mark the end to one of the most notable breweries in the Brainerd Lakes Area as Mark and Barb Anderson, owners of Gull Dam Brewing Co, have announced their plans to retire and sell the business.

With over 3,000 people attending Gull Dam Brewing Co’s grand opening event in October 2014, the brewery instantly had major commercial impact upon the local economy and soon became well known for good times, live music, exceptional craft beer and the slogan “I need a Gull Dam beer!”

Over the last four years Gull Dam beer has been distributed to over 330 bars, restaurants and liquor stores. Gull Dam Brewing is listed on Trip Advisor® as #2 of the Top Things To Do in Nisswa.

Reflecting back on the past four years, This was a fun venture, our beer is world class and Mark and I have met so many wonderful people at the brewery, said Barb Anderson on the company’s website.

The Anderson’s wish to thank their employees for their hard work, dedication to quality, and customer service. They especially would like to thank their customers for their loyal support, continuous patronage, and wonderful friendships. Finally, they would like to thank their master brewer, Doug Stoffer, to whom all credit goes for the exceptional Gull Dam beer he created. Doug has brewed around the world and has won numerous brewing medals, from 2 continents, which highlight his achievements in the competitive craft beer world.

To celebrate the success of the last four year, Gull Dam Brewing Co will host a retirement party in the Gull Dam Taproom featuring the Lamont Cranston Band, the same band that played at their grand opening event.

The breweries final day of operation will be Monday, December 31st. The Anderson’s plan is to sell the business, and spend more time with friends and family in retirement.

