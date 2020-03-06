GrowBemidji!: A Partnership Between Bemidji Chamber and Greater Bemidji To Help Businesses Locally
The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bemidji have partnered together to reach out to local businesses in the region to help them succeed in the community. The program, GrowBemidji!, has three main focus points that consists of thanking businesses, listening to their needs, and collecting data using a survey.
