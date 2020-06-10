Group Providing Free Help with Health Care Directives

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Honoring Choices, a statewide group that focuses on advance care planning, is helping the public navigate through and complete their health care directives free of charge.

The goal of advance care planning is to educate the public and help them complete health care directives, which are legal documents that give directions regarding your medical choices if you are in a situation where you can’t make those decisions for yourself.

To get assistance, you can contact Living at Home in Park Rapids.

