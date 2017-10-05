DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Group Holds Hunger Walk In Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

Each year, thousands of communities come together all over the country to end hunger one step at a time.

CROP hunger walks are sponsored by Church World Service and organized by local churches. The city of Brainerd has been participating in the walk for over 20 years. Their goal is to raise awareness that hunger is a large issue, but that anyone can help make a difference.

Hunger is not just an issue of the world, but one that affects the Brainerd community. 25 percent of the funds raised will go to local organizations that help fight hunger in the community, while the remaining 75 percent will help hunger fighting development efforts around the world.

CROP walk organizers say they will continue to walk and hold the event next year in Brainerd.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Child Support Task Force Visits Brainerd

Vocational Training Programs Launched In Brainerd Area

Brainerd Hosts 20th Annual Bataan Memorial March

2014 Brainerd High School Graduate Attacked In Fargo

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Fosston Volleyball’s Improved Defense And Chemistry Paces Fast Start

The Greyhounds have quietly put together an 11-4 season with a huge sweep over Ada-Borup/Norman County West last week. Sitting on top of the Pine
Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Latest Stories

Fosston Volleyball's Improved Defense And Chemistry Paces Fast Start

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Squash Cutting Tip

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Wolverines Looking For Strong Finish After Dominating Start

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Beltrami County Attorney Takes On New Role As Judge

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Two Injured, One Seriously, In Itasca County Crash

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.