Group Holds Hunger Walk In Brainerd

Each year, thousands of communities come together all over the country to end hunger one step at a time.

CROP hunger walks are sponsored by Church World Service and organized by local churches. The city of Brainerd has been participating in the walk for over 20 years. Their goal is to raise awareness that hunger is a large issue, but that anyone can help make a difference.

Hunger is not just an issue of the world, but one that affects the Brainerd community. 25 percent of the funds raised will go to local organizations that help fight hunger in the community, while the remaining 75 percent will help hunger fighting development efforts around the world.

CROP walk organizers say they will continue to walk and hold the event next year in Brainerd.