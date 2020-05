Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Bemidji baseball outfielder Otto Grimm knows a thing or two about adversity. In 2018, he suffered a serious injury that ended his high school senior season. Recently, his redshirt freshman year at the University of Minnesota was cut short due to COVID-19. Despite all that, Grimm is hanging tough and ready to get back to the sport he loves.