Lakeland PBS

Green Card Voices Of Central Minnesota Exhibit at CLC Honors Immigrants and Refugees

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 7 2020

Central Lakes College in Brainerd hosted a diversity exhibit in honor of central Minnesota’s immigrants and refugees. The stories that are told throughout the exhibit are voiced by members who live, work, and serve the community.

“I serve on the CLC Diversity team, and I also have some of our students that I oversee through student government that serves on the committee as well, and they just thought that it would be a great idea. Really one of the things we want to do, is instead of having immigrants as being like this wave of immigrants that are coming, we kind of want to have more individual stories being told to really see them as people,” said Central Lakes College Director of Student Life Erich Heppner.

“The exhibit that we have is the Green Card Voices of Central Minnesota, it features 18 first-generation individuals from 12 different countries, and all of these individuals live, work, and serve central Minnesota,” said Central Lakes College Title III Project Director Rosy Hjermstad.

“Immigrants are right here in Minnesota, and they have been for along time and many of us have immigrant stories, some of those go back a couple decades but it’s not that long ago, and we’re just trying to create a Brainerd Lakes area that’s welcoming. We’ve got some great folks that live in this area and we’ve got new folks that are moving in all the time and we just want to make sure that they feel a welcoming atmosphere when they are here,” said Heppner.

The Diversity Committee has plans to host the exhibit until January 24th, and it will move to the Staples campus until February 3rd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Beltrami County Votes No To Refugee Resettlement

Bemidji Residents Address Refugee Resettlement To City Council

Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular Returns to Rock Out in Brainerd

Gov. Walz Sends Letter To Trump Administration to Continue Tradition Of Welcoming Refugees

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Votes No To Refugee Resettlement

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

The FATHER Project: A Group That Helps Fathers Become Great Dads

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Teaching New Skiers To Ski During Sunday Ski School

Posted on Jan. 8 2020

Nisswa Police Department Fires Officer Brandon Rothwell After Being Drunk On The Job Twice

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

American Indian Resource Center At BSU Names New Executive Director

Posted on Jan. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.