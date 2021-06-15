Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Plans Entrepreneurship Workshops

Betsy Melin — Jun. 15 2021

Two free workshops are coming in July and August from Greater Bemidji for entrepreneurs interested in starting a business. The NoW Innovators Network led by Greater Bemidji’s LaunchPad and the Northwest Small Business Development Center will be partnered with ILT Studios to facilitate these workshops and introduce the lean startup model.

The first workshop is on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and will be titled “Startup Innovation”.  In this training learn how to unpack, explore, and define the problem, solution, customer, and context of an idea.

The second workshop is on Thursday, August 19, 2021. It will be called “Customer Driven Innovation” and focus on learning to develop business idea through a lean canvas model.

Both workshops will be offered virtually with an in-person option available at the LaunchPad in Bemidji and in Red Lake at Adaawe-wigamig Business Center.  Virtual sessions are 11:30 am to 1:30 pm while the in-person option includes lunch and an opportunity to connect with entrepreneur resource experts, extending the workshop from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.  Participants attending in-person must bring a laptop and headphone.

Those interested can register at NoW Innovators Network website Programs and Events | NoW Innovators (nownetworkmn.com) or directly to https://bit.ly/3wezyXj. The registration deadline for the first workshop is July 9. Questions may be directed to Tiffany Fettig at Greater Bemidji, Inc. at 218-444-5758 or tfettig@greaterbemidji.com.

