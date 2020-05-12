Lakeland PBS

Great River Rescue in Bemidji to Reopen With New Procedures

Betsy Melin — May. 11 2020

Great River Rescue, an animal shelter in Bemidji, was shut down for almost a month due to COVID-19, meaning all of its animals had to be placed in foster homes during that time. Many now have been adopted. As Great River Rescue now reopens, it will be taking care to do so responsibly.

The kennel will be following an action plan in order to keep people as safe as possible as they slowly begin to reopen their doors. This means that many people will be meeting their future pets over a video chat instead of an in-person visit. This is a new concern for the shelter: making unpredictable animals behave for their video chat interviews.

Executive Director Brandon Mustful says that this is the best way to limit in-person interactions. This keeps the animals and humans safe for the time being.

