Grand Rapids High School Hockey Coach Resigns

In a letter to the Grand Rapids High School Activities Department, Head Coach Trent Klatt announced his resignation effective immediately.

Klatt cited a return to college to finish his degree as the reason for leaving. “The time here coaching was special to me, but I have a responsibility to my family and I take that very seriously,’ said Klatt.

“We appreciate the work that Coach Klatt has done with our hockey players and wish him the best in future endeavors,’ said Anne Campbell, Grand Rapids High School Activities Director.

Chris Marinucci, Assistant Coach for the Grand Rapids High School Hockey Program, will head up the Summer Hockey Camp.