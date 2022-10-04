Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids Football Celebrates 9th Annual “Victory Day”

Chaz MootzOct. 3 2022

Since 2014, the Grand Rapids Football program has celebrated “Victory Day” the Saturday morning after their Friday night homecoming game.

“Victory Day” is a celebration that started in Trenton, Michigan in 2010, in which individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities are given the opportunity to experience football. Members of the Grand Rapids football team, along with the Thunderhawk cheerleaders and members of the community, cheered on those individuals as they participated in different football drills and scored touchdowns on Noble Hall Field.

The day itself is meant for the individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities to have fun experiencing the game of football, but it also gives the Grand Rapids football players an opportunity to realize their role and purpose is much greater than just Friday nights.

By — Chaz Mootz

