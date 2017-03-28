DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Grand Rapids Food Shelf Halfway To March Fundraising Goal

Mal Meyer
Mar. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

A Grand Rapids food shelf is looking to get closer to its fundraising goal before a partial matching campaign ends at the end of the month. The Food Shelf at Second Harvest is about halfway to its goal of raising $60,000 throughout the month of March.

The Minnesota FoodShare Campaign matches about 10% of all money and pounds of food raised during the month by each food shelf in the state. Donations must be made by March 31st in order to be included in the campaign.

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributes food to over 900 families every month, according to a press release. This amounts to nearly 3,000 individuals, of which over 1,000 are children. In 2016, the location distributed over 780,000 pounds – that’s 390 tons – of food to people in need from Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

 “I work really hard to support myself and my kids, but I just don’t make enough to make ends meet,” said Kathy, a food shelf client, in a statement. “The food shelf helps me feed the kids when money is tight.”

With every dollar donated, Second Harvest can provide up to five meals to those in need. Donations are typically up during the holidays, but resources decline and dwindle through out the winter months going into the spring time.

Individuals, congregations, businesses, schools and community groups are encouraged to get involved in the FoodShare Campaign. Individuals can donate funds by calling 218.326.4420, mail, on-line or in person. Businesses and organizations can host fund and food drives to aid in the effort by collecting cash or cans from their customers, employees or members.

Donations of food and funds to the March Food Share Campaign stay right here and directly help the Food Shelf at Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.

The more that is raised locally, the larger will be the share of the statewide campaign that the Food Shelf at Second Harvest will receive.

Photo courtesy Trisha Zimmerman, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

CLC Helps Students with Food Pantry

Itasca Holiday Program Provides Foods, Gifts To Families

School Offers Food Shelf For Students, Families In Need

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Expands Service

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

Cynthia said

It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

0

Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Crosby motorcyclist was injured outside Aitkin, after he crashed into a ditch. The incident happened around 6:30 on Saturday night. Lonnie
Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Recently Added

Clifford the Big Red Dog — Photos are Ready!

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Two Vehicles Reported Stolen In Morrison County

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.