Grand Rapids Food Shelf Halfway To March Fundraising Goal

A Grand Rapids food shelf is looking to get closer to its fundraising goal before a partial matching campaign ends at the end of the month. The Food Shelf at Second Harvest is about halfway to its goal of raising $60,000 throughout the month of March.

The Minnesota FoodShare Campaign matches about 10% of all money and pounds of food raised during the month by each food shelf in the state. Donations must be made by March 31st in order to be included in the campaign.

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest distributes food to over 900 families every month, according to a press release. This amounts to nearly 3,000 individuals, of which over 1,000 are children. In 2016, the location distributed over 780,000 pounds – that’s 390 tons – of food to people in need from Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

“I work really hard to support myself and my kids, but I just don’t make enough to make ends meet,” said Kathy, a food shelf client, in a statement. “The food shelf helps me feed the kids when money is tight.”

With every dollar donated, Second Harvest can provide up to five meals to those in need. Donations are typically up during the holidays, but resources decline and dwindle through out the winter months going into the spring time.

Individuals, congregations, businesses, schools and community groups are encouraged to get involved in the FoodShare Campaign. Individuals can donate funds by calling 218.326.4420, mail, on-line or in person. Businesses and organizations can host fund and food drives to aid in the effort by collecting cash or cans from their customers, employees or members.

Donations of food and funds to the March Food Share Campaign stay right here and directly help the Food Shelf at Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.

The more that is raised locally, the larger will be the share of the statewide campaign that the Food Shelf at Second Harvest will receive.

Photo courtesy Trisha Zimmerman, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank