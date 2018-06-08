Lakeland PBS
Grand Forks Man Dies In Crash On Highway 2

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 8 2018
Police have released the name of a man who died in a crash on Highway 2 near county road marker 46. 51-year-old Christopher Todd Bacon of Grand Forks died from his injuries in the crash. The incident happened yesterday a little after 12:30 in the afternoon.

A 2013 Peterbilt being driven by Jerry Sherlock of Grand Forks was traveling west on highway 2 when it was rear-ended by a 2010 Chevy Tahoe that was being driven by Bacon. Sherlock was uninjured in the crash.

The road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash. Both Bacon and Sherlock were wearing seatbelts and police say alcohol was not a factor.

