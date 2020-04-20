Governor Walz Launches Statewide Homemade Mask Drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz today launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire department. Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.

Face mask design patterns and instructions can be found online and below:

Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.

Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.

Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.

The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.

Suggested materials:

Outer layer tea cloth

Inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture

Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible

Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding)

For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears.

