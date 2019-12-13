Lakeland PBS

Governor Tim Walz Sends Letter Of Consent To Trump Administration That Will Continue The Tradition Of Welcoming Refugees

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 13 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz sent a letter on Friday, Dec 13. to the Trump Administration consenting that the state will continue the “tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge” which was sent after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that requires state governments and counties to consent and consider the resettlement of refugees.

In the letter sent by Walz to the Trump Administration today, he highlights how refugees have contributed to the culture and economy of Minnesota while voicing his concern about the President’s Executive Order.

The letter reads,

Dear Secretary Pompeo:

Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge. Our state has always stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home. In keeping with this proud history, I offer my consent to continue refugee resettlement in the State of Minnesota.

Refugees strengthen our communities. Bringing new cultures and fresh perspectives, they contribute to the social fabric of our state. Opening businesses and supporting existing ones, they are critical to the success of our economy. Refugees are doctors and bus drivers. They are entrepreneurs and police officers. They are students and teachers. They are our neighbors.

I reject the intent of the President’s Executive Order on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement, and we reserve our right to challenge the Executive Order’s requirements. As the Holiday Season approaches, we are reminded of the importance of welcoming all who seek shelter. The inn is not full in Minnesota.

Sincerely,

Timothy J. Walz

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

